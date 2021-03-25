Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action on 'overcharging'

-
ALSO READ
UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 billion class action against Mastercard
Mastercard reviews ties with Pornhub after NYT columnist's complaints
Signzy, no code AI platform raises $5.4mn led by Arkam Ventures, Mastercard
Mastercard to investigate allegations of child abuse against Pornhub
Mastercard beats Wall Street profit estimates as customers spend more
-
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON (Reuters) - A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful.
Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December.
A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.
Merricks, who is being advised by U.S.-headquartered law firm Quinn Emanuel, alleges Mastercard charged excessive "interchange" fees - the fees retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop - between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.
Mastercard says the claim should not be brought, that people received valuable benefits from its payments technology and that the lawsuit is driven by U.S. lawyers and backed by organisations focused on making money for themselves.
"We fundamentally disagree with this claim...," it said.
THE DECEASED, COMPOUND INTEREST IN FOCUS
Legal arguments this week are expected to revolve in part around whether estates of the deceased should have a claim and whether compound interest should accrue, which are "significant" for the ultimate size of the claim, Mastercard says.
The case was filed in 2016, one year after the CAT was nominated to oversee Britain's U.S.-style "opt-out" class action regime for breaches of UK or EU competition law -- and 12 years after the European Commission ruled that Mastercard had charged unlawful cross-border interchange fees over the period.
In such cases, UK-based members of a defined group are automatically bound into legal action unless they opt out.
But the CAT blocked the lawsuit in 2017 because it thought it unsuitable for collective proceedings, triggering drawn-out appeals and causing a bottleneck for other class actions.
If the case proceeds, Merricks is expected to need to prove that Mastercard's domestic fees were illegal -- and to quantify the costs passed on to consumers.
Litigation funder Innsworth Capital has stumped up 60.1 million pounds to cover the legal costs of the case, including 15 million pounds for Mastercard's legal costs if the claim fails. It will be paid from any unclaimed damages awarded, after agreement from the CAT.
Typically, take-up by claimants is low in such claims. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission found in 2019 that only about 9% made a claim after successful consumer class actions.
($1 = 0.7189 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU