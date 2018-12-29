Family of Lion Air co-pilot sues Boeing over fatal Indonesia plane crash

The family of the Indonesian co-pilot of a Lion Air flight that crashed in October, killing all 189 on board, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Co (BA.N) in Chicago, adding to litigation piling up against the manufacturer in its hometown.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, alleges that a Lion Air-operated 737 MAX 8 was unreasonably dangerous because its sensors provided inconsistent information to both the pilots and the aircraft.

declined to comment on pending litigation.

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the after take-off from on Oct. 29.

The complaint was filed on behalf of pilot Harvino’s widow and three children, who are all from It also alleges that the instruction manuals provided by Boeing with the two-month-old plane were insufficient, leading to the death of the pilots, crew and passengers.

In a statement, firm & Wrona said and Flight 610 Captain Bhayve Suneja were both experienced pilots, having logged more than 5,000 and 6,000 flight hours prior to the disaster.

At least two other lawsuits have been filed against Boeing in by the Lion Air victims.