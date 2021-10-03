FB denies whistleblower's claims it contributed to Capitol riot: Report

-
ALSO READ
Whistleblower Edward Snowden's NFT artwork sells for over $5.4 million
35 Republicans buck Donald Trump; back study of Jan 6 Capitol riot
US President Joe Biden terms Jan 6 Capitol riot 'existential crisis'
Fencing around Capitol to come down, but building still closed to visitors
Legislation passed for independent commission to probe US Capitol riot
-
Facebook executive Nick Clegg, in a defiant internal memo, said that a former employee will accuse the company of contributing to the US Capitol riot, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Facebook appears to be launching a pre-emptive strike against the whistleblower with the memo, also shared with Axios, ahead of her CBS "60 Minutes" interview airing on Sunday and her scheduled appearance at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
In the memo, Facebook's Vice President of Global Affairs Clegg wrote that she will accuse the tech giant on "60 Minutes" of contributing to polarisation in the US, citing NYT, Axios reported.
Clegg stated that the programme will "suggest that the extraordinary steps we took for the 2020 elections were relaxed too soon and contributed to the horrific events of January 6 in the Capitol".
According to CBS, the whistleblower will reveal her identity on "60 Minutes" and outline allegations based on thousands of pages of internal research she provided the Securities and Exchange Commission.
She claims she can "prove Facebook is lying to the public and investors about the effectiveness of its campaigns to eradicate hate, violence and misinformation from its platforms," as per CBS.
Facebook has been fielding criticism over its internal research into Instagram's negative impact on teenage girls after the whistleblower leaked a trove of documents to the Wall Street Journal.
"What evidence there is simply does not support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarisation," Clegg stated in the memo, sent on Friday.
"(P)olarising content and misinformation are also present on platforms that have no algorithmic ranking whatsoever, including private messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp," he added.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU