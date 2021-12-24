Federal judge in Florida latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Surfside, Florida building collapse rises to 11; 150 missing
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 9; 152 still missing
12 people confirmed dead in Florida building collapse, 149 missing
Drilling done, demolition of collapsed Florida condo set: Official
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
-
A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden's requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate.
US District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida's lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a "substantial likelihood" that the White House did not have authority to set the requirement.
The preliminary injunction in Florida comes after a federal judge in Georgia this month had already blocked enforcement of the rule nationwide. Judges in Missouri and Kentucky have issued similar rulings.
The decision marks the one of the latest victories for Republican-led states challenging Biden's vaccine mandates, which the White House argues are necessary to protect Americans during the pandemic. Florida, along with other GOP states, conservative organisations and businesses, have also filed suit against White House vaccine mandates for health care workers and companies with more than 100 employees.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has railed against Biden's pandemic policies and recently signed legislation that forces businesses to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates. DeSantis is running for reelection and is widely considered to be mulling a 2024 presidential run.
The requirement for federal contractors stems from a September executive order issued by Biden in September. Florida sued the following month.
Separately, the US Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to the White House vaccine requirements for businesses and health care workers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU