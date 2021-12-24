'Strong step': Nancy Pelosi on Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

-
ALSO READ
US House approves bicameral bill aimed to ban imports from China's Xinjiang
US Congress passes bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang
US House passes bill to ban goods produced forcibly by Uyghurs in China
China's Xinjiang crackdown 'reaps' millions of dollars in assets for state
China forcing migration of Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang, says report
-
After US President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) into law today, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (local time) said that it is a strong step to combat the exploitation of forced labor in China's Xinjiang province.
The bill received unanimous bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.
"President Biden and the Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, have taken a strong step to combat the exploitation of forced labor in Xinjiang with the enactment of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," Pelosi said in a statement.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" that bans importing of goods into the US made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang province.
"The ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Chinese government against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities is a challenge to the conscience of the entire world, which is why the House twice passed legislation to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its exploitation of forced labor and put an end to this horrific practice," the statement said.
It further added, "We salute Chairman Jim McGovern for his leadership and commitment to this action, which is a moral imperative for our values and an economic priority for our workers. We cannot accept a situation in which American workers and businesses are forced to compete with forced labor."
"Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, will continue to condemn and confront the CCP's human rights abuses in Xinjiang and many other abuses in the region, from Hong Kong to Tibet to the mainland. If America does not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world," the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU