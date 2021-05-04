Fidelity halves valuation of Ant Group after Chinese crackdown: Report

-
ALSO READ
Primavera chairman believes Jack Ma 'safe and sound', upbeat on Ant
Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant's $37-billion IPO: Report
Tencent-backed Waterdrop faces pushback on IPO from Chinese regulators
Explained: What's next for Jack Ma's Ant group after China orders revamp
Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on overhaul: Report
-
(Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Fidelity Investments has halved the valuation of its shares in Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology company at the centre of a major regulatory crackdown, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/337DSLd on Monday.
The new valuation for the Jack Ma-founded company, which has been forced to restructure following scrutiny from Beijing, was $144 billion as at the end of February, based on regulatory filings cited by the WSJ.
Ant declined to comment. Fidelity did not immediately to respond to a request for comment.
The $144 billion valuation compares with an appraised value of $295 billion as at the end of August, the WSJ report said. Fidelity was among a small group of global investors that bought into Ant three years ago.
Ant's $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which would have been the largest in the world, was cancelled in November soon after Ma made a speech in Shanghai in which he called for reform of China's regulatory system.
Since then, Ant has restructured to become a financial holding company which analysts have said could dent Ant's appeal to investors because of higher capital requirements that could reduce growth prospects. .
Fidelity's reported valuation was to the end of February and would not have taken into account the impact of Ant Group's restructuring announced in April.
In May 2018, Fidelity invested about $238 million in Ant on behalf of various funds, the WSJ reported, citing Ant's IPO prospectus, in a round that valued the company at about $150 billion, higher than the U.S. asset manager's current valuation of Ant.
Reuters reported in March that some of Ant Group's global investors valued the Chinese company at more than $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, less than the potential $315 billion valuation touted ahead of its listing.
(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU