Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant's $37-billion IPO: Report

-
ALSO READ
Derailing of Jack Ma's Ant Group IPO shows Xi Jinping is in charge
Chinese President Xi Jinping pulled the plug on Jack Ma's Ant IPO: Report
Post Covid-19 cold war world will be a tough place for Jack Ma's Ant Group
Jack Ma summoned by China's regulators on eve of Ant Group debut
Ant's botched IPO: How China shot itself in foot, lost a golden opportunity
-
(Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group's $37-billion (£28 billion) initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Chinese officials with the knowledge of the matter.
The decision to stop what would have been the world's largest ever IPO, came days after the fintech giant's billionaire founder Jack Ma launched a public attack on the country's financial watchdogs and banks.
President Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant's stock market flotation, the report said https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-president-xi-jinping-halted-jack-ma-ant-ipo-11605203556?mod=hp_lead_pos4.
Ant Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, could not be reached immediately for comment.
Ma had told a summit in Shanghai on Oct. 24 that the regulatory system was stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. Earlier this month, Reuters reported the speech set off a chain of events that torpedoed the listing of Ant.
Soon after Ma's scathing speech, state regulators started compiling reports including one on how Ant had used digital financial products like Huabei, a virtual credit card service, to encourage poor and young people to build up debt.
The general office of the State Council compiled a report on public sentiment about Ma's speech and submitted it to senior leaders including President Xi, Reuters had reported.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU