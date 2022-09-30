JUST IN
WHO launches new initiative to stop invasive malaria vector in Africa
Business Standard

Finland government announces ban on entry of Russian tourists in country

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Finland

IANS  |  Helsinki 

Finland
Finland (Photo: Twitter)

The Finnish government has announced its decision to significantly restrict the entry of Russian citizens into the country.

As of Thursday midnight and until further notice, Russian citizens travelling with tourist visas will be banned from entering or transiting the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

A Foreign Ministry statement noted that the move aims to "completely prevent Russian tourism".

"The reception of visa applications is severely restricted," it added.

Russian citizens can still enter Finland for study, work or medical purposes, and logistics and transport workers are also exempted.

Russian citizens who own property in Finland can also enter the country if they can prove that the visit is essential for maintenance purposes.

The development comes after Finland had earlier pushed for an EU-wide decision and called for a total ban on Russian nationals travelling to the bloc in the wake of Moscow's continued war against Ukraine.

While the Czech Republic and Estonia have also imposed visa restrictions, Germany and France have rejected the proposed blanket ban fearing "unintended rallying-around-the-flag effects" in Russia.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 10:41 IST

