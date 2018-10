First act against Imran Khan's residence: Pak SC on illegal constructions

Chief Friday asked authorities to first initiate action against Prime Minister Imran Khan's sprawling Bani Gala residence as he heard a case on illegal constructions in the federal capital's suburb, according to a media report.

Justice Nisar said that the (CDA) should first act against Khan's Bani Gala residence, days after he asked the cricketer-turned-politician to first pay fine to reguralise his property.

Khan had sought the court's attention towards the large-scale encroachment, unchecked and unplanned construction in Bani Gala, massive denuding due to massive tree felling and pollution of the Rawal Lake due to sewage.

During the hearing, the full Bench headed by Justice Nisar said Prime Minister Khan should be the first person to take steps towards regularisation of his property in order for others to follow his example, the Express Tribune reported.

The premier's counsel, Babar Awan, replied they will cooperate with the CDA to resolve this issue.

Justice Nisar asked how they were planning to cooperate and what documents are they planning to take to the development authority.

A report by Survey of Pakistan regarding encroachment in Bani Gala was submitted during the hearing on Monday, to which Justice Nisar remarked that whoever illegally constructed buildings in the area will be subject to a fine.