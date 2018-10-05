US outlines counterterrorism plan, calls Iran 'central banker of terrorism'

JUST IN
Washington 

President Donald Trump's national security adviser is outlining the administration's long-awaited counterterrorism strategy and offering harsh words for Iran.

John Bolton calls Iran the "central banker of international terrorism."

He says the strategy will rely on military and nonmilitary means to fight extremists, focusing on Islamic State militants as well as those backed by Iran and other groups.

Bolton says the U.S. wants to isolate militants from their supporters, modernize tools to counter them, protect U.S. infrastructure and stymie recruitment efforts.

The plan that Trump has approved also calls for strengthening border control, limiting militants' ability to recruit online and sharing the burden with allies.

It's the first U.S. strategy on counterterrorism since President Barack Obama released his approach in 2011.
First Published: Fri, October 05 2018. 03:05 IST

