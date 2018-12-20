Five ways Facebook shared your data with large technology companies

Facebook for years gave major tech companies, including Yahoo and Netflix, greater access to people’s data than it disclosed, a New York Times investigation found. The partnerships helped Facebook draw new users, ramp up its advertising revenue and embed itself on sites across the web. This is how some of the key deals worked.

Yahoo

In 2011, when Yahoo and Facebook announced their partnership, features were seen as crucial to attracting users to existing websites. In a news release that September, Yahoo announced that it was “putting people’s friends front and centre to usher in an innovative way of connecting around content socially.”

Yahoo said people who opted in to its new features would see their Facebook friends and the articles those friends had read, in a “facebar” at the top of the Yahoo News site.

The integration did not work as well as the had hoped, and it soon ended. Yet Yahoo maintained special data access for more than 80,000 accounts. As recently as this summer, Yahoo was able to view a stream of posts from these people’s friends, and it is unclear what the company did with that information.





ALSO READ: Facebook again defends sharing users' information with third parties

and Spotify

and Spotify received access to people’s as part of features that allowed people to suggest movies, TV shows and music to friends. On Netflix, for example, after watching a show, a viewer would be prompted to connect to Facebook and recommend it.

promoted the arrangement in 2014 as more privacy-sensitive than posting people’s viewing habits on their Facebook pages. Using Facebook Messenger allowed people to “easily, and privately, recommend the shows you love to the people you care about,” Netflix said in a 2014 blog post.To accomplish such sharing, the Netflix application had to be able to send But Netflix was given the ability not only to send private messages but also to read, write and delete them, and to see all participants on a thread. A Netflix spokesman said the company was not aware it had been granted such broad powers and had used the access only for messages sent by the recommendation feature.

‘Instant Personalisation’

Facebook, in a quest to bind other corners of the web to its social network, shared data with several major websites in a programme called “instant personalisation.” These partners, which included Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Rotten Tomatoes, the movie and television review site, got access to users' names, gender, profile photos and any other information they had made public.



ALSO READ: Facebook users need $1,000 to deactivate account for one year: Study

Beginning in 2010, if people visited one of those partner sites while logged in to Facebook, a blue bar on the screen would let them know the site was receiving their Facebook data to personalise what they saw. For example, people might see what movies their friends liked, or get tailored results based on preferences gleaned from Facebook.

‘People you may know’

The internal documents shed light on a Facebook feature called “People You May Know,” a friend-suggestion tool that has long confused and unsettled users. Gizmodo and other outlets have reported that the tool has recommended connections between patients of the same psychiatrist, estranged family members and people who had simply been in the same location, prompting suspicions that the company was closely tracking users' whereabouts, listening to their conversations and more.

The New York Times

The Times, one of nine media firms named in the documents, developed a social-sharing application called TimesPeople in 2008. The tool incorporated Facebook friend lists and allowed people to share articles and make recommendations to other readers. The feature was shut in 2011, but The Times continued to have access to friend lists until 2017.