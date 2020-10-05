Floods hit France and Italy; at least 2 dead, over 20 still missing

-
ALSO READ
Italy PM signals longer lockdown; France's Covid-19 death toll at 20,796
Italy orders coronavirus testing for travellers coming from France
38,47,531 people affected by Bihar floods, over 25K living in shelter homes
In pictures: Incessant rainfall causes flood at several cities across India
Assam floods update: 1 more dead, 2.63 million affected in 27 districts
-
At least two people have died and up to 20 are still missing after a powerful storm hit south-eastern France and north-western Italy. Named Alex, the storm brought fierce winds and torrential rain.
A number of villages north of Nice in France suffered serious damage from floods and landslides, with roads, bridges and homes destroyed. In north-western Italy, flooding was described as "historic". A section of a bridge over the Sesia river collapsed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU