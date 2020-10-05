JUST IN
Floods hit France and Italy; at least 2 dead, over 20 still missing

A number of villages north of Nice in France suffered serious damage from floods and landslides, with roads, bridges and homes destroyed

Topics
Floods | Italy | France

At least two people have died and up to 20 are still missing after a powerful storm hit south-eastern France and north-western Italy. Named Alex, the storm brought fierce winds and torrential rain.

A number of villages north of Nice in France suffered serious damage from floods and landslides, with roads, bridges and homes destroyed. In north-western Italy, flooding was described as "historic". A section of a bridge over the Sesia river collapsed.

First Published: Mon, October 05 2020. 01:25 IST

