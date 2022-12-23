JUST IN
'Sooner, the better': Russian Prez Putin says wants to end war in Ukraine
Key January 6 riots witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
IAEA chief discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
India, China to maintain stability on ground along LAC in western sector
India's support for Lanka's green development assured: High Commissioner
Zelenskyy urges US Congress to help Ukraine turn the corner in war
Zelenskyy tells US Congress he proposed 10-point peace formula to Biden
Israel's designated PM Netanyahu says he has successfully formed new govt
Zelenskyy says war with Russia ends with Ukraine's sovereignty restored
'It's an honour to be by your side': Biden tells Zelenskyy at White House
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Blinken raises concerns over China's Covid surge, Taliban and Ukraine war
icon-arrow-left
Brazilian President-elect Lula announces 16 more ministers for future govt
Business Standard

Florida high court allows grand jury probe of coronavirus vaccines

The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Florida | United States

AP  |  Tallahassee (US) 

vaccination

The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday.

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this month called for the investigation. He suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects.

Vaccine studies funded by pharmaceutical companies that developed COVID-19 vaccines have been published in peer-reviewed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, and government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.

DeSantis' request argues that pharmaceutical companies had a financial interest in creating a climate in which people believed that getting a coronavirus vaccine would ensure they couldn't spread the virus to others.

Statewide grand juries, usually comprised of 18 people, can investigate criminal activity and issue indictments but also examine systemic problems in Florida and make recommendations. Recent panels have tackled immigration issues and school safety.

The grand jury will meet for one year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 07:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.