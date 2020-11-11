For companies like Zoom and Netflix, a Covid-19 vaccine dampens prospects

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
-
The surge in shares of Netflix
The jury was still out on Tuesday, however, as to whether that reverse, sparked by positive data from trials run by U.S. drugs giant Pfizer
Shares in video conferencing network Zoom fell 4% on Tuesday after plunging about 17% a day earlier. But both exercise bike maker Peloton, which sank more than 20% on Monday, and Netflix, actually gained ground on Tuesday.
Tech heavyweights from Google-parent Alphabet
"Even if a vaccine proves effective, inoculating a large enough part of the population will take time and leave these segments prone to economic lockdown fallout," said Commerzbank analyst Christoph Rieger.
The shakiness of moves may have reflected both those doubts about the speed at which a vaccine can be produced and distributed as well as the remaining doubts about whether it will work as a solution in the long-run.
But there is also the conviction that the pandemic has fundamentally changed business for many of these companies in ways that will not be reversed.
"Investors are now focused on how the 'new normal' looks ... and how sustainable are the tailwinds for such companies as the direct impact of the pandemic on consumer behavior starts to diminish," MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni, said.
Peloton, which has seen demand for its at-home fitness systems soar due to gym closures, recently posted a 274% jump in quarterly profit for its unit which sells interactive fitness equipment.
An outstanding beneficiary among tech stocks from the shift to work from home is Zoom, whose shares have jumped over 460% this year as corporate firms, schools, and organizations run countless virtual meetings on its video conferencing app.
Amazon.com Inc
Shares of video game and e-sports related companies, which benefited from long cancellations of traditional sports leagues, tumbled after Pfizer's announcement, with game studios such as Activision Blizzard
Gaming peripheral makers such as Turtle Beach
All, however, are still up between 50% and 350% since March, while Corsair has risen 57% since its initial public offering in September.
"The market is likely discounting a deceleration of growth for the sector in 2021," said Will Hershey, CEO of Roundhill Investments.
"However, I believe that the growth in gaming due to the pandemic likely increased the trajectory of gaming adoption for years to come."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU