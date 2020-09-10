JUST IN
UK govt announces new points-based visa route for international students
Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China hold trilateral talks in Moscow

Press Trust of India  |  Moscow 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the signing ceremony of Concession Agreement for 600 MW Kholongchhu JV-Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan, via video conference in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Thursday held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow.

Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM (Sergey) Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted along with a photograph of his counterparts from Russia and China.

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest.

Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members.

Lavrov is the host of the meeting of SCO foreign ministers being held in the Russian capital from Wednesday to Thursday.

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 21:04 IST

