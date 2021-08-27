Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit US next week

-
ALSO READ
Covid situation in India better, hope nations would ease travel curbs: MEA
PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina; India, Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs
We expect vaccinated Indians to be treated at par with those in EU: India
We condemn any use of violence: MEA on situation in Myanmar
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more
-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the US next week to attend events at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and hold bilateral engagements with President Joe Biden's administration.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Shringla's visit at a media briefing here on Friday.
"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting the US next week for multilateral as well as bilateral engagements," he said.
India holds the UNSC presidency for the month of August and Shringla will attend the wrap-up session of the Indian presidency at the global body.
"The foreign secretary will be attending events relating to the wrap-up session of our UNSC presidency, including the UNSC open briefing on the Middle-East," Bagchi said.
"After his engagements in New York, he will visit Washington DC for bilateral consultations," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU