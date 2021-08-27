New Zealand says it was unable bring everyone out of Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
China shocked at Kabul suicide attacks, says will work to curb terror
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
US President Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Security threat at Kabul airport 'imminent', says US diplomat
Taliban seek 'open, inclusive' Islamic govt: Spokesman after Kabul falls
-
New Zealand says it was not able to get everybody it wanted out of Afghanistan in time before the deadly attacks near Kabul's airport brought its rescue mission to an end.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday she is not yet sure how many people were left behind or whether they were New Zealand citizens, residents or visa holders. She said the New Zealand military had gone to great lengths to try and find people in recent days and had been able to fly several hundred people to safety.
We went to extraordinary efforts to bring home as many as we could who were either New Zealanders or who had supported New Zealand. But the devastating thing is that we weren't able to bring everyone, Ardern said. And now, we need to look to see what we can do for those who remain.
Both Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned the attacks that took place Thursday. Morrison described them as evil and inhuman.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU