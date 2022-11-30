JUST IN
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies at 96

A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, Jiang saw China through history

China | Communist party | Tiananmen Crackdown

AP  |  Beijing 

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96.

A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Even as China opened to the outside, Jiang's government stamped out dissent at home. It jailed human rights, labour and pro-democracy activists and banned the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which it viewed as a threat to the Communist Party's monopoly on power.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 14:53 IST

