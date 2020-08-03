Former UK minister, Conservative Party MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party lawmaker, who has not been named as he is yet to be charged, is out on bail after being arrested on suspicion of

According to The Sunday Times, the allegations of against the parliamentarian were made by a former employee who alleges that the lawmaker assaulted her, forced her to have sex and left her so traumatised that she had to go to hospital.

“On Friday, July 31, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth, and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020. A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, August 1 on suspicion of He has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-August,” the statement said.