Former UN chief and Nobel Peace laureate Kofi Annan passes away at 80

Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate has died today after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

The UN Migration Agency tweeted: "Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary."

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006. He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the UN in 2001 "for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world". He was married with three children.