Trump revokes security clearance for ex-CIA chief, vocal critic Brennan

has revoked the security clearance of former director John Brennan, the said today, denying the frequent critic of the president any access to sensitive information.

"Historically former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors," press secretary said, reading a statement from Trump.

"At this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr Brennan are now outweighed by the risk posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," she quoted Trump as saying.