France demands withdrawal of Pak minister's objectionable remarks on Macron

France has demanded Pakistani Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari to withdraw his objectionable remarks on President Emmanuel Macron for treating the "Muslims like the Nazis".
On Saturday, Mazari had tweeted, "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews - Muslim children will get ID number (other children won't) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification."
Following this tweet, spokesperson for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a statement demanding Charge d'affaires of Pakistan in Paris for rectification of Mazari's tweet.
"Today, a member of the Pakistani Cabinet has expressed views through social media, in terms that are deeply shocking and insulting for the President of the Republic and for our country. These despicable words are blatant lies, loaded with an ideology of hatred and violence. Such slanderous comments are disgraceful at such level of responsibility. We reject them strongly," the statement said.
It further said, "We have immediately informed the Charge d'affaires of Pakistan in Paris of our condemnation, in the strongest terms. Pakistan must rectify this statement and return to the path of dialogue based on respect."
Concerned over terrorism emanating from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Jordan Bardella had on November 18 called for "real financial or trade sanctions" against Ankara, Islamabad, Kuwait city and Doha in order to make "European solidarity tangible".
The calls for sanctions by Bardella comes as the rift between France and Muslim countries has widened. France in the last one month has witnessed several terror attacks after Charlie Hebdo announced the republishing of a controversial caricature of Prophet Muhammed and French President Emmanuel Macron refused to criticise it in early October.
Protests erupted in the Muslim countries over the incident. Social media users in many Muslim countries joined calls to boycott French goods.
On October 16, a terrorist beheaded a secondary school teacher Samuel Paty who used controversial cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo in his classes. On the morning of October 30, another terrorist attack occurred when a man stabbed three people to death and wounded several others in a church in Nice.
On November 2, an Islamist terrorist went on a deadly rampage in Vienna killing four people and injuring more than 20 others in the city centre before he was killed by police.
