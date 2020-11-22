US polls: Judge rejects Trump's bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

-
-
Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled, dealing President Donald Trump's campaign another blow in its effort to invalidate the election.
US Middle District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday turned down the request for an injunction by President Donald Trump's campaign, dealing a sharp blow to the incumbent's hopes of somehow overturning the results of the presidential contest.
Trump had argued that the US Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law was violated when Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notifying voters before the election about technical problems with their submitted mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the seven Biden-majority counties that the campaign sued had argued Trump had previously raised similar claims and lost.
They told Brann the remedy the Trump campaign sought, to throw out millions of votes over alleged isolated issues, was far too extreme, particularly after most of them have been tallied.
There is no justification on any level for the radical disenfranchisement they seek, Boockvar's lawyers wrote in a brief filed Thursday.
The state's 20 electoral votes would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. Counties must certify their results to Boockvar by Monday, after which she will make her own certification.
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf will notify the winning candidate's electors they should appear to vote in the Capitol on December 14.
