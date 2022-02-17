France further eases Covid-19 restrictions as infections subside

-
France has further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, as announced by French Prime Minister Jean Castex in January.
Nightclubs may now re-open, and standing will once more be allowed in bars and at concerts. Eating and drinking will also be permitted at stadiums and in cinemas, Xinhua news agency reported.
"With the virus still hitting hospitals, the end of the final restrictive measures does not mean the end of caution," French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal has said on Tuesday.
Mask-wearing on public transport, at work and in schools may be abandoned in mid-March along with the vaccine pass if the health situation permits, and "if the conditions in hospitals are back to normal," French Minister of Health Olivier Veran told France Info radio on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, a booster dose is required within four months of receiving the second dose, in order for the vaccine pass to remain valid.
According to the French Ministry of Health, about four million people could lose their vaccine passes if they do not adhere to this rule.
The French Public Health Agency stated on Tuesday that 19.3 per cent of the population is still unvaccinated.
