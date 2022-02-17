UK to offer Covid-19 vaccine to all children from age 5-11: Report

-
ALSO READ
Young children's diets could get worse under Covid, says UNICEF
UK to offer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine shots to at-risk children aged 5-11
About 800,000 Afghan children face freezing conditions, need proper shelter
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Delhi government to conduct survey on Covid-19's impact on children
-
British authorities will offer a coronavirus vaccine to almost six million children from age 5 to 11, officials said Wednesday.
The government said young children will be offered a low-dose COVID-19 shot on a non-urgent basis beginning in April in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also announced similar measures.
Parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.
The government's independent vaccine advisory committee said while the virus does not pose a threat to most children, a very small number who are infected will develop serious disease.
Around 85% of the 12 and older population in the UK has been fully vaccinated, but the country has lagged behind the United States and European countries like France, Germany and Italy in vaccinating younger children.
Currently, children 11 and under are only eligible for a vaccine if they have medical conditions that put them at serious risk of complications from coronavirus.
Authorities said Wednesday that young children will be offered two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with an interval of at least 12 weeks between doses.
New coronavirus infections have fallen in many parts of the UK, although the number of cases by age group remained the highest among schoolchildren. The official statistics agency reported Wednesday that around 1 in 13 or 7.6% of children ages 2 to 11 were likely to have had COVID-19 last week.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline his government's long-term strategy for living with COVID on Feb 21.
Johnson said last week that all remaining domestic restrictions in England, including the legal requirement for infected individuals to self-isolate, could be lifted within weeks.
England has already scrapped most restrictive measures, such as mandatory face masks and vaccine passports for entering nightclubs and large events. Northern Ireland has lifted all legal restrictions.
Scotland has taken a more cautious approach. Face coverings still are required in indoor public spaces, and nightclubs check vaccine passports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU