France logs 74 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, toll tops 150,000 mark

The overall Covid-19 death toll in France has passed the 150,000 mark after 74 additional fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
As of Saturday morning, the nationwide death toll stood at 150,017, while the caseload reached 32,115,604.
The Ministry said the number of Covid-19 tests reached 3 million in one week, and the number of 16 to 25 year-olds testing positive increased by 60 per cent this week.
France's total number of Covid deaths hit the 140,000 mark on March 11, two years after the pandemic hit the country.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
