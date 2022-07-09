European railways to help Ukraine with grain export amid Russia's blockade

-
Due to the ongoing Russian blockade, about 30 chiefs of European railways plan to sign the "Ukrainian Declaration" in Vienna on Saturday help Kiev export grain.
Among other things, the document stipulates that new terminals and trans-shipment points would have to be built to better export the grain by rail, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
According to Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz, even if the war ends quickly, it will probably take longer before the sea route is fully usable again because of the mines.
Lutz also noted that Kiev is working on bringing its railway track in line with the European one, which is narrower.
"This is another signal that Ukraine is moving towards the European family at full speed," he was quoted as saying.
Ukraine has to export about 22 million tonnes of grain, while the railway allows it to export about 800 thousand tonnes per month.
Previously, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Senik, said that in the conditions of the sea blockade of Russia, Kiev had established two grain export channels across Poland and Romania, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.
It is also negotiating with the Baltic states.
President Volodymyr Zelensky recently confirmed Ukraine is negotiating with Turkey and the UN regarding the export of grain by sea.
