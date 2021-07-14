France urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan amid Taliban offensive

-
France on Tuesday (local time) called on all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country as the Taliban pressed ahead with a major offensive amid the withdrawal of foreign troops.
"The government will set up a special flight on the morning of July 17th, departing from Kabul, in order to allow the return to France of the entire French community," the French Embassy in Kabul announced in a statement, adding that no payment would be necessary to board the plane.
"The Embassy of France formally recommends to all French citizens to take this special flight or to leave the country immediately by their own means", the statement added.
The Embassy said it would not be able to ensure the safe departure of citizens choosing to stay beyond July 17.
The Taliban have launched an offensive across the country since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal, which is now almost complete.
Foreign forces began their final withdrawal from Afghanistan in early May after an international military intervention that has lasted 20 years and is expected to be completed by the end of August.
Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.
As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.
