Afghanistan: 119 people killed within 2 days in clashes, security incidents

Amid a surge in violence following US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, a security official said that 119 people, including 102 security force members were killed in clashes and security incidents in just two days--June 3 and 4.

Details provided by a security official who wished not to be named indicated that 196 security force members were wounded in just two days, reported Tolo News.

The source said that casualties are similar to those of Afghan forces in the same time period, but the Defense Ministry reported that 183 were killed in Afghan defensive operations in eight provinces on June 3 and 181 were killed in Afghan forces operations in six provinces on June 4.

Analysts said that this shows the gravity of the intensifying conflict. The Defense Ministry reports clashes in at least 10 provinces daily on average.

"There are clashes in 24 to 27 provinces every day. Security forces casualties have increased, but it is not as much as the Taliban," said Khan Agha Rezaee, the head of the internal security commission of the Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of Parliament.

The clashes have intensified on multiple fronts as heavy fighting was reported in Faryab in the last 24 hours in which at least a dozen security force members were killed, a member of the provincial council said.

"The figures provided by Afghan forces on Taliban casualties and by the Taliban on Afghan forces casualties are not accurate," said Ilyas Wahdat, former Paktika governor.

Meanwhile, the Taliban rejected these figures. Casualties of security forces and Taliban are usually not stated in public with exact figures, and in most cases, they are not confirmed by independent sources, reported Tolo News.

