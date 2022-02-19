G20 finance chiefs talk inflation, avoid Ukraine mention

Russia and China watered down a communique being drafted by economies on Friday to remove a reference to “current” geopolitical tensions clouding the global economic outlook, sources at the talks said.

It makes no direct reference to the crisis on the Ukraine-Russia border.

The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers took place both virtually and in Jakarta.

Inflation is currently elevated in many nations due to supply disruptions, as well as rising commodity and energy costs, the draft communique said.