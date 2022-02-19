G20 finance chiefs talk inflation, avoid Ukraine mention

-
ALSO READ
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions
G20 to warn on spillover from rate tightening in key meeting in Jakarta
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
-
Russia and China watered down a communique being drafted by G20 economies on Friday to remove a reference to “current” geopolitical tensions clouding the global economic outlook, sources at the talks said.
It makes no direct reference to the crisis on the Ukraine-Russia border.
The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers took place both virtually and in Jakarta.
Inflation is currently elevated in many nations due to supply disruptions, as well as rising commodity and energy costs, the draft communique said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU