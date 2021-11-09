JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Powell highlights US Fed's commitment to 'inclusive' recovery
Business Standard

Gates Foundation announces $50 million fund to support science, innovation

The Foundation has announced an initial commitment of $50 million

Topics
Gates foundation | Innovation | science & technology

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bill Gates, Microsoft
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made the announcemen at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and innovation in low- and middle-income countries.

"We need the ideas and leadership of the people who are closest to the global health challenges we're working to address," Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman was quoted as saying in a statement.

The announcement of an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and innovation in low- and middle-income countries was made at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 09 2021. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.