Gates Foundation announces $50 million fund to support science, innovation

-
ALSO READ
Gates divorce: Melinda gets more than $3 billion from Cascade investment
Shock divorce forces $50 bn Gates foundation to weigh changes, focus
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates' affair before he left the board: Report
Gates divorce casts harsh glare on trusted $170 billion money manager
Gender, climate change: Gates divorce spurs divergence of investing goals
-
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and innovation in low- and middle-income countries.
"We need the ideas and leadership of the people who are closest to the global health challenges we're working to address," Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman was quoted as saying in a statement.
The announcement of an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and innovation in low- and middle-income countries was made at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU