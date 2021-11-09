Gates Foundation announces $50 million fund to support science, innovation

The Bill & Melinda has announced an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and in low- and middle-income countries.

"We need the ideas and leadership of the people who are closest to the global health challenges we're working to address," CEO Mark Suzman was quoted as saying in a statement.

The announcement of an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and in low- and middle-income countries was made at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)