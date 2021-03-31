GE to provide maintenance services for 718-MW plant in Bangladesh

GE on Wednesday said it will be providing maintenance services and a suite of digital solutions for the upcoming 718-megawatt (MW) at Meghnaghat, in

The plant is owned by Reliance LNG & Power Ltd, a joint venture between India's Reliance Power Limited and Japan's JERA Co Inc.

"GE's proven track record of providing high-quality technology, services and advanced digital solutions along with the local footprint in Bangladesh, gives us the confidence that the 718 MW Meghnaghat will set a new benchmark in delivering sustainable power to the people of Bangladesh," said Ranjan Lohar, CEO, Reliance LNG & Power Ltd in a statement.

The Meghnaghat will be powered by two GE 9F gas turbines, one GE D11 steam turbine and three H53 generators. It will utilize re-gasified liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel to generate the equivalent electricity needed to supply more than 850,000 homes in Bangladesh.

GE aims to bring improved availability and performance to the plant while performing all of the plant's major maintenance needs over the term of the contract.

"Today, by virtue of its economic growth, progressive policy framework and potential of infrastructure development, Bangladesh is a focal point for investment for global players in the power sector," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia in the statement.

GE's installed base of gas turbines are generating approximately 3 GW of electricity in Bangladesh, it said.

The company has a robust portfolio of gas turbine technologies including H-class, E-class, F-class, Frame 6, and aero-derivatives, installed across operational and upcoming power plants in the country, it added.

