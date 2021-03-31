GE to provide maintenance services for 718-MW plant in Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
GE Power India shares hit over 8-year low, decline 35% in one month
GE Power India reports 65% dip in Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 35 cr
Toshiba Infra, French firm jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru
We're committed to flue gas desulphurisation biz, says GE Power India
Robert Bosch Engineering India creates separate unit for digital solutions
-
GE on Wednesday said it will be providing maintenance services and a suite of digital solutions for the upcoming 718-megawatt (MW) power plant at Meghnaghat, in Bangladesh.
The plant is owned by Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd, a joint venture between India's Reliance Power Limited and Japan's JERA Co Inc.
"GE's proven track record of providing high-quality technology, services and advanced digital solutions along with the local footprint in Bangladesh, gives us the confidence that the 718 MW Meghnaghat power plant will set a new benchmark in delivering sustainable power to the people of Bangladesh," said Ranjan Lohar, CEO, Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd in a statement.
The Meghnaghat power plant will be powered by two GE 9F gas turbines, one GE D11 steam turbine and three H53 generators. It will utilize re-gasified liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel to generate the equivalent electricity needed to supply more than 850,000 homes in Bangladesh.
GE aims to bring improved availability and performance to the plant while performing all of the plant's major maintenance needs over the term of the contract.
"Today, by virtue of its economic growth, progressive policy framework and potential of infrastructure development, Bangladesh is a focal point for investment for global players in the power sector," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia in the statement.
GE's installed base of gas turbines are generating approximately 3 GW of electricity in Bangladesh, it said.
The company has a robust portfolio of gas turbine technologies including H-class, E-class, F-class, Frame 6, and aero-derivatives, installed across operational and upcoming power plants in the country, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU