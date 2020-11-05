Toshiba Infra, French firm jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
L&T bags multiple orders across business verticals in domestic market
Treating water
A tap for every home: India adds 20 mn water connections in a single year
Arvind Envisol, Hong Kong-based EPIC group sign pact for effluent treatment
India-UK-Swiss team highlights arsenic risk areas for Indian drinking water
-
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary.
The project is part of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
"Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (TWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, today (Thursday) announced receiving an order...jointly with SUEZ India Pvt Ltd (hereafter SUEZ), an Indian subsidiary of Suez S.A., in France," the company said in a statement.
The scope of work for the order entails procurement of design, construction and commissioning of a 775 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at TK Halli, Karnataka, with seven years of operation and maintenance services.
Shyam J Bhan, chief executive officer of Suez (APAC-India region), said, "Suez is firmly positioned in India for over three decades... For this new contract for the city of Bengaluru, we thank BWSSB for their trust and confidence in us."
Started in 1999 with the first WTP contract and, subsequently, with two more projects in 2009 and 2015, and now 775 MLD, the company will scale it up to 2,350 MLD of safe drinking water for Bengaluru residents by 2023, he said.
TWS Chairman and Managing Director Koichi Matsui said, "We are happy to collaborate with Suez to provide water treatment solutions that will help in the development of clean water infrastructure in Bengaluru."
Suez and TWS will design and construct the TK Halli Water Treatment Plant, which will be sourced from the Kaveri river, for supplying water to the Bengaluru metropolitan area, Karnataka.
The company said the project is likely to be completed in 30 months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU