JUST IN
Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege
S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations
London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report
China's world-beating drop in Covid-19 deaths revives data concerns
UN chief Guterres calls for action to address root cause of rising seas
WHO urges cross-border humanitarian aid delivery between Turkey, Syria
Romania, Moldova both report mysterious balloon-like objects in their skies
Argentina records 98.8% year-on-year inflation in January, shows data
Three killed as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand, say officials
Fans barred from European soccer game in Moldova amid Russian plot fear
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Twitter's 'current top priority' is to fix recommendation algorithm: Musk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked him to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after his return from Moscow, Geo News reported

Topics
Imran Khan | General Qamar Javed Bajwa | Russia Ukraine Conflict

ANI  Asia 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked him to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after his return from Moscow, Geo News reported.

Khan was quoted in the repport as saying, "I talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about procurement of oil at cheaper rates but when I returned to Pakistan, the chief of army staff asked me to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine."

Khan said he advised Bajwa to stay neutral on India.

The former army chief, however, started condemning Russia him, the former PM added.

"A grade-22 officer made a foreign policy statement during a seminar to please the US," he said.

He went on to say that the country will have to face the consequences when decisions are made to please Washington, the Dawn reported.

In the bid to please the United States, 80,000 people got killed in the war on terror, Khan claimed in the Geo News report.

Khan, who was ousted from his post in April last year, recently took a swipe at Bajwa saying that the former army chief had told the US that the PTI chief was anti-American.

He made the remark during an interview with US-based international radio broadcaster, Voice of America, aired on last Saturday, and a separate televised address on Sunday, according to Dawn.

"Whatever happened, now as things unfold, it wasn't the US who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It was unfortunately, from what evidence has come up, [former army chief] Gen [Qamar Javed] Bajwa who somehow managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. And so, it [the plan to oust me] wasn't imported from there. It was exported from here to there," Khan told VoA.

Khan, who continuously blamed the US for his resignation as prime minister, took a U-turn from his earlier claim in the VoA interview.

Meanwhile, in his televised address, Khan termed General Bajwa, who retired in November last year, a 'super king', conceding that he was like a puppet in his three-and-a-half-year stint in the Prime Minister's Office.

"Gen Bajwa had become an expert in everything, including economy, politics, and foreign policy," Khan said.

"Gen Bajwa used to get the credit for good decisions and Imran Khan used to serve as a punching bag for every wrong decision," Khan claimed, alleging that the former army chief was responsible for the "political and economic ills" that the country faces today.

He also slammed Bajwa for hampering the process of accountability, claiming that the former army chief had already decided that there won't be any questions from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Imran Khan

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.