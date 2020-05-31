JUST IN
Anger over police killings shatters landscapes in dozens of US cities
In pictures: Protests, violence across America over George Floyd's death

People set fire to police cars, threw bottles at police officers and busted windows of storefronts

United States | Protest | Racism

A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in the Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd

 

Atlanta protests in response to the George Floyd killing turned chaotic, police in riot gear called in

 

A vehicle burns in Pittsburgh, during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25

 

Protestors in Minneapolis

 

Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas

 

People take jewellery from the Realm of the Goddess store on Melrose Avenue after the front window was smashed

 

A woman stares into the camera with "I cant breath" written on her face mask in Chicago

 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers begin to move forward through tear gas during a protest

 

Demonstrators yell at police in riot gear as they protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington

 

Person leaves the Apple Store as a police car burns during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday

 


First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 16:29 IST

