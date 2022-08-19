German Chancellor to be questioned today in tax fraud inquiry: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Germany: Pressure grows as opposition calls Olaf Scholz over tax scam ties
Norway, Germany to enhance cooperation on security, green transition
Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg European Open
Warburg to buy minority stake in medical devices major Meril for $210 mn
Werder Bremen joins Schalke back in Bundesliga; playoff for Hamburg
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday will be questioned for a second time by a state parliamentary committee in Hamburg investigating the sprawling "Cum-Ex" trading scheme to defraud tax authorities.
The "Cum-Ex" scandal saw traders in Europe use a legal loophole to shift shares back and forth at high speed between parties around the time dividends were paid out, in order to receive tax repayments for taxes they had not paid, reports dpa news agency.
In Hamburg, the focus is on whether Scholz or other leading Social Democrats used their influence to help spare Warburg Bank from paying back 47 million euros in taxes.
Scholz, who denies using his office to help the private Hamburg-based lender that participated in the Cum-Ex scheme, has been shadowed by the affair that dates back to his time as mayor of the northern city.
A Parliamentary Investigation Committee of the Hamburg Parliament wants to know more about three meetings between Scholz and the Warburg Bank's co-owners, Max Warburg and Christian Olearius, in 2016 and 2017.
Scholz admitted to the meetings during his first grilling, but stated that he could no longer remember the content of his talks.
According to Olearius' testimony, after the first meetings Scholz had recommended sending a letter of defence to Hamburg's then state minister of finance Peter Tschentscher, in which the recovery of 47 million euros in wrongly refunded capital gains tax was presented as unjustified.
Tschentscher, who is now Hamburg's mayor, then forwarded the letter with the "request for information on the state of affairs" to the tax authorities, where it was decided a short time later, contrary to original plans, to allow the 47-million euro claim to be scrapped due to a statute of limitations.
Tschentscher, also a member of the centre-left Social Democrats, has confirmed the forwarding of the letter.
However, he described the accusation of influence as "baseless".
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU