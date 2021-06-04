German competition authority launches probe into Google's news showcase

-
Germany's competition authority is investigating Google News Showcase, a platform which makes news available on the tech giant's news website, it said on Friday. Cooperation with Google could be attractive for publishers and other news providers and offer consumers better information services, it said.
"However, it must be ensured that this does not lead to discrimination between individual publishers," the statement said. "Nor must Google's strong position in access to end customers lead to a crowding out of competing offerings from publishers or other news providers."
In response, Google said that its Showcase product, which was launched last autumn, was one of many ways it supported journalism, building on products and funds that all publishers can benefit from.
