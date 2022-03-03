Germany eases Covid-19 measures for entering country as cases fall

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
-
Covid-19 restrictions for entering Germany are to be eased from Thursday, as the government no longer considers any other countries high-risk, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the future, the high-risk classification will only apply to areas where a more dangerous variant than Omicron is spreading, for example, the Delta variant, the government said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Under the eased regulations, electronic entry registration will no longer be required for travellers entering Germany. However, the "3G rule," which stands for vaccinated, recovered or tested, will still apply upon arrival, although children up to the age of 12 will be exempt from this rule. Previously, it had only applied to children up to the age of six.
Germany's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate has continued to fall after the Omicron peak, reaching 1,171.9 infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.
Daily infections declined from record levels of around 240,000 to 186,406 on Wednesday, around 22,600 less than a week ago, according to the RKI.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU