Germany ramps up funding for UN women in 2023 for gender equality

-
ALSO READ
Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report
Gender equality in boardrooms out of reach until 2038, says MSCI
Int'l Women's Day: UN calls for innovation, technology for gender equality
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, says UN chief
Budget 2023: Here's all you need to know about gender budgeting in India
-
Germany has pledged 26 million euros ($27.6 million) to UN Women in 2023, the country's Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) said.
The funding for the United Nations' entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women has almost doubled since two years ago, BMZ was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.
When women have equal rights, there is less poverty and hunger and more stability in the world, said Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze. "It is therefore worthwhile to strengthen the rights, resources, and representation of women and girls."
Germany's announcement came on International Women's Day, celebrated annually to highlight the women's rights movement and bring attention to issues such as gender equality, and violence and abuse against women.
"The world is facing numerous crises," said UN Women's Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous on Wednesday. Catastrophes such as the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the energy crisis "affect everyone, but women and girls are the hardest hit", she stressed.
In Germany, nearly three out of four women do not think they have equal opportunities with men, according to a survey published by YouGov on Wednesday. Particularly large differences were perceived at the workplace.
Although the gender pay gap in Europe's largest economy has been declining in recent decades, the average hourly wages of women were 4.31 euros, or 18 per cent, lower than those of men in 2022, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
"The pay gap is closing far too slowly," Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said on Tuesday. "Equal work deserves equal pay." (1 euro $1.06)
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 09:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU