Germany records 50,000 Covid cases and 235 deaths in last 24 hrs

The COVID-19 situation in Germany continues to deteriorate, as the daily number of cases of the deadly infection has surpassed 50,000 once again.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, said that 235 deaths related to COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours.
Germany's number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past week has now risen to 249.1, reported German broadcaster DW.
"The situation is serious and I recommend that everyone takes it as such," DW quoted Jens Spahn Health Minister as saying. He warned against the fourth COVID-19 wave.
Germany needs to take the necessary steps to break the spread of another coronavirus wave.
According to DW, Lothar Wieler, Chief of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases revealed that intensive care beds in some places are full. They further mentioned that the states of Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria are the most affected by the fourth wave of infections.
Stringent measures to control COVID-19 spread will most likely wait until a meeting next Thursday between outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the 16 states.
DW quoted RKI as saying in a weekly report, "for larger events to be cancelled where possible or avoided, and for all other non-essential contacts to be reduced."
2G policy to be introduced in Germany to curb the spread of COVID-19, stated Spahn. The term 2G in Germany is used in the context of an entry rule at public events or public places. As per the policy, entry of only two vaccinated or recovered individuals is allowed, who must be tested first.
Talking about the initiatives Germany will be taking in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, he mentioned that the country will commence free testing in the upcoming days, provide incentives to doctors, less public contact and preference to indoor meetings.
