Musk's Starlink unveils new smaller dish to connect with satellites

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Starlink plans to put faster Wi-Fi on commercial airplanes
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service may launch in India soon
SpaceX finally prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit
Sanjay Bhargava to join Musk's Starlink as India Country Director
-
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's satellite Internet service Starlink has unveiled a new smaller and rectangular dish that interested customers can buy to tap into the company's growing satellite constellation in low Earth orbit.
According to The Verge, it is a thinner and lighter-weight option than the circular dish that Starlink beta users have been testing over the last year.
Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet project, which aims to launch nearly 12,000 satellites into low Earth orbit where they can provide broadband internet coverage to people on the ground -- notably those in remote and rural areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking.
With so many satellites in low orbit at once, the idea is to have at least one satellite in the view over every patch of the Earth, providing near-continuous internet coverage to users, the report said.
To tap into the system, users need to mount a dish somewhere near their home, like the roof, where they can get a clear view of the sky (free of trees) at all times.
SpaceX launched the beta version of Starlink in October 2020, allowing users in certain geographical areas of the US to purchase the company's starter kit, which included a 23-inch-wide circular user terminal -- or dish -- mounting equipment, a Wi-Fi router, and all the cables one would need.
The buy-in cost was $499 for the kit and then $99 a month for coverage. Now, users have the option to buy this new rectangular dish instead, which is just 12-inches wide and 19-inches long.
At 9.2 pounds, it is nearly half the weight of the original 16-pound dish. However, the price to buy the rectangular option appears unchanged.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU