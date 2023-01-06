Germany to supply armoured personnel carriers, Patriot battery to Ukraine

will supply with armoured personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery, the government said on Thursday.

The announcement came in a government statement after Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden.

Germany's decision to supply Marder armoured personnel carriers comes after France said it will soon hold talks with to arrange for the delivery of armoured combat vehicles



France's presidency says that will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.

The German government didn't specify how many Marder APCs will be supplied or when.

It noted that the US last month announced that it would give a Patriot air defence missile battery to and said that will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.

