JUST IN
Russian President Putin orders 36-hour weekend cease-fire in Ukraine
US to provide $30 million in aid to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine
Humanitarian aid priority to ensure people's recovery in Ethiopia: FAO
Biden slams Republicans as they fail to elect Speaker, says 'embarrassing'
US is concerned about China's handling of Covid-19, says Joe Biden
2 rockets hit US base with American troops in eastern Syria; no casualties
Kevin McCarthy rejected for US House speaker with GOP in disarray
Chaos engulfs US House, members oppose McCarthy's candidacy for speaker
Russia says unauthorised use of cellphone led Ukraine to target its troops
US reopening visa, consular services in Cuba post-2017 health issues
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Two-thirds of glaciers to disappear by 2100 amid faster melting: Study
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Germany to supply armoured personnel carriers, Patriot battery to Ukraine

Germany will supply Ukraine with armoured personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery, the government said on Thursday.

Topics
Germany | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

AP  |  Berlin 

Rescue operation is underway after a missile strike, amid Russias invasion of Ukraine, at a location given as Chasiv Yar, Ukraine (Photo via Reuters)

Germany will supply Ukraine with armoured personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery, the government said on Thursday.

The announcement came in a government statement after Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden.

Germany's decision to supply Marder armoured personnel carriers comes after France said it will soon hold talks with Ukraine to arrange for the delivery of armoured combat vehicles

France's presidency says that will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.

The German government didn't specify how many Marder APCs will be supplied or when.

It noted that the US last month announced that it would give a Patriot air defence missile battery to Ukraine and said that Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 07:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.