Russia-Ukraine crisis: Prez Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcoming efforts to open talks with Russia.
In a video message Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organise talks and that we can only welcome that.
Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed have so far faltered.
Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. But movement to actually advance any diplomacy has appeared to sputter.
