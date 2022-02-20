Germany urges citizens to leave Ukraine; Lufthansa to suspend flights

-
The German government on Saturday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, while Lufthansa plans to partially suspend flights to and from Ukraine from Monday.
"A military conflict is possible at any time... Leave the country in good time," The German Federal Foreign Office said in its security instructions on its official website, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Lufthansa, the flag carrier and largest airline of Germany, announced that it will suspend its regular flights to Kiev and Odessa until the end of February.
Certain flights will still operate Saturday and Sunday, in order to offer travel options to those who have already booked. Those affected by the cancellations will be informed and rebooked on alternative flights, the company added.
However, Lufthansa said that flights to Lviv in western Ukraine will continue on a regular basis.
