Putin scheduled to have phone call with Macron amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

-
ALSO READ
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
Johnson, Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent migrants' crossings
Macron presents France's goals for achieving carbon-free energy by 2050
Biden seeks phone call with Macron amid submarine deal row
French minister says Emmanuel Macron's reelection would boost growth
-
Kremlin has confirmed a scheduled phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, media reports said.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday," Sputnik News Agency reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
"Yes. It is scheduled," Peskov said when asked whether such a telephone call was on the president's schedule.
Tensions have built up in Eastern Ukraine since Russia's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south.
Russia claims the surge of forces, which is the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War, has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation.
On January 25, the French President expressed concern about the situation near the borders of Ukraine and voiced the need to work for quick de-escalation.
"President Macron expressed his deep concern over the situation on the Ukrainian border and the need to work collectively to de-escalate it quickly. This de-escalation must involve strong, credible warnings to Russia, requiring constant coordination among European partners and allies, as well as a stepped-up dialogue with Russia, which we are in the process of conducting," reported Sputnik News Agency quoting the Elysee Palace.
Meanwhile, tensions increased on Saturday with the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region signing a decree on general mobilization. The Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that Rostov Region has opened 15 border crossings for refugees from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which includes the Donetsk region.
Defence officials in Moscow have said since Tuesday that troops and military hardware are pulling back, having completed some of the drills. Western intelligence officials say, on the contrary, maintain that Russia has moved roughly 7,000 more troops close to the borders in recent days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU