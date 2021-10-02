Global challenges can only be addressed through multilateralism: UNGA prez

-
ALSO READ
Post-poll violence in Bengal: HC refuses to stay order on NHRC panel probe
India abstains from voting on UNHRC resolution to probe Gaza conflict
Will Superior Voting Rights boost domestic listing of tech startups?
Human rights ombudsman says 58 killed in Colombia anti-govt protests
SC dismisses plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC
-
At his first press conference since the annual high-level week ended, UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid said on Friday that multilateralism remains the only way to tackle common challenges.
COVID-19 remains a major challenge that "will not be over until we achieve universal vaccination," Shahid told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, announcing a plan to convene a high-level meeting in January to take stock of the global inoculation effort.
Noting that "humanity saw a tremendous amount of ingenuity and solidarity with the vaccines in record time," Shahid said he was convinced that "we have the capacity to immunize the entire world."
The president will hold an event on October 26, titled "Delivering Climate Action for People, Planet, and Prosperity" in response to the other threat of climate change.
Shahid also said that he will continue to hold "Holhuashi Dialogues," explaining that in the Maldives, a Holhuashi is a place to discuss ideas and important issues.
He said five such sessions would take place "to bring the spirit of Holhuashi" to the Assembly, and "create a space for dialogue, exchange of views, and discussion on solutions."
The first will focus on people and climate change: "This links with a series of events we are planning in the month of October around the theme of climate change, in the lead up to COP26," Shahid said.
As the impacts of the pandemic continue, Shahid noted that it is becoming increasingly clear that to build back better, "a stronger gender lens on response and recovery is vital."
"If we don't take the necessary steps to turn this tide, we will need over 135.6 years, according to recent studies, to close the gender gap," said the UN official. "We have to be faster than that."
The 76th session of the UNGA kicked off on September 14 and the high-level week, featuring the largest annual gathering of world leaders, started one week later on September 21 and concluded on September 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU