Global goods growth in Q4 to remain below trend over rising tariffs: WTO

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday that growth in global goods trade is expected to remain "below trend" in the fourth quarter amid tensions and rising tariffs in key sectors.
Its latest quarterly barometer showed growth in global merchandise trade rose by 0.2 pct in the second quarter of this year against 3.5 pct in same period of 2018.
"Some components of the barometer have stabilized since the last reading in August, while others remain on a downward trajectory reflecting heightened trade tensions and rising tariffs in key sectors," it said.
Air freight, raw materials and electronic components indices "all deteriorated further below trend", with electronic components weakest amid tariff hikes, while automotive products and container shipping have firmed up, it said.
