Global merchandise trade volumes fell 14% in first half of 2020: WTO

Global volume is estimated to have shrank by 14 per cent in the first half of 2020, and may see an overall 13 per cent decline in 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said.

The global body’s Goods Trade Barometer (GTB) on Wednesday confirmed that trade volumes had crumbled steeply in the first-half of 2020 but hinted at a nascent recovery, and less than the worst-case scenario for the entire year, going ahead.

The GTB provides real-time information on the trajectory of world trade relative to recent trends. Its latest estimates showed a reading of 87.6, up from the 84.5 seen in May but still lower than the reading of 95.5 in February. Readings of 100 indicate growth in line with medium-term trends, while readings greater than and below 100 indicate above-trend and below-trend growth, respectively. The direction of change reflects momentum compared to the previous month.

The latest reading – the lowest on record in data going back to 2007, and on par with the nadir of the 2008-09 financial crisis – is broadly consistent with statistics issued in June, which

The latest barometer reading is driven by collapsing automotive products (71.8), slowdown in air freight (76.5), both of which remained the worst on record since 2007. Container shipping (86.9), also remained muted amidst myriad restrictions atports across the world. On the other hand, the fall in export orders slowed (88.1) as compared to 83.3 in the previous round.

Nascent hope ahead

Back in May, the GTB had forecast an estimated 18.5 per cent year-on-year decline in in the second quarter of 2020 while the had separately suggested that trade volumes would shrink by an estimated 14 per cent in the first half of 2020. But since then, a slightly less pessimistic scene has emerged.

"This estimate, together with the new GTB reading, suggest that world trade in 2020 is evolving in line with the less pessimistic of the two scenarios outlined in the WTO's April forecast, which projected that the volume of this year would contract by 13 per cent compared to 2019," the global body said on Wednesday.

While the exact extent of the fall in trade will only be confirmed later this year when official trade volume data for the period from April to June becomes available, economists have repeatedly warned that heavy economic toll of the pandemic suggests that projections for a strong, V-shaped trade rebound in 2021 may prove overly optimistic. "As uncertainty remains elevated, in terms of economic and trade policy as well as how the medical crisis will evolve, an L-shaped recovery is a real prospect. This would leave global trade well below its pre-pandemic trajectory," the WTO said.

Legacy issues

Global merchandise trade volumes had already been reeling under the after-effects of trade tensions between the United States and China and had shrank by 0.1 per cent in 2019, marking the first annual decline since 2009, during the global financial crisis. This was markedly worse in the late part of 2019. The WTO has also warned that developing economies would require assistance given that the current crisis has hit almost all sectors.

“Global trade growth has been slowing since the fourth quarter of 2018, finally turning negative in 2019Q3. The seasonally-adjusted volume of world merchandise trade was already down 3.0% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, a decline that only partly reflects the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full economic impact of the virus and associated containment efforts are expected to be seen statistics for the second quarter,” the WTO said.

India’s exports contracted by a 10.2 per cent in July to $ 23.64 billion, shrinking for the fifth-straight month as trade of major foreign-exchange earners such as petroleum, gems, electronics, and textiles struggled to catch up since the nationwide lockdown took its toll.