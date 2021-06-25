Global shares near record on United States infrastructure bill

-
ALSO READ
MRF stock on course to hit Rs 100,000-mark. Is it a good time to buy?
Chart check: Will the O2C biz spin-off trigger a fresh rally in RIL stock?
Latest News LIVE updates: Section 144 in Bengaluru from Dec 31 till Jan 1
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
-
Asian shares rose on Friday and a gauge of global equities edged closer to record highs after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, raising hopes for an extended rebound in the world's largest economy.
Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the U.S. recovery after massive fiscal stimulus helped the U.S. economy grow at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter. The plan is valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years, $579 billion of which is new spending.
Futures pointed to a higher open for share markets in Europe. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.18, DAX futures rose 0.16% and France's CAC 40 futures were up 0.17%. FTSE futures edged 0.03% higher.
"The positive market tone recognizes the potential growth benefits of the compromise, but with the smaller size tempering some of the tax implications to pay for it," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Securing bipartisan agreement on the deal required Biden to sacrifice some of his original ambitions on schools, climate change mitigation, and support for parents and caregivers, as well as tax increases on the rich and corporations.
"We continue to expect progress on further fiscal stimulus in the months to come and the larger size of those packages will likely necessitate rising taxes, especially if they come via the U.S. Congressional budget reconciliation process rather than partisan support," said Craig.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 1%, as Chinese blue chips rallied 1.84%. MSCI's all-country index rose 0.21%, putting it less than 0.3% below a record high touched on June 15.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.38%, Seoul's Kospi was up 0.44% and Australian shares climbed 0.45%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.66%.
Asian stocks rebounded after falling earlier in the week amid concerns of earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, after it signalled higher rates in 2023 last week.
"The reality remains that the timing of any tapering scare, or indeed tapering, is most likely to be driven by market-driven inflation expectations. And the pressure on this front has eased of late," Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in a note.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69%, lifting both indexes to record high closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.95%.
In the currency market, the dollar index was down about 0.1% at 91.764 as investors continued to weigh the likelihood of Fed tightening in the face of persistent inflation.
The Japanese yen edged higher to 110.84 and the euro gained 0.07% to $1.1938.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which saw yields dip after Biden's announcement of an infrastructure bill were last at 1.4952%, up from a close of 1.487% on Thursday.
Yields on the 30-year bond were barely higher at 2.098% from 2.095% on Thursday.
Oil prices ticked up to near three-year highs, supported by drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.14% to $73.40 per barrel and global benchmark Brent crude was at $75.65, up 0.12% on the day.
Spot gold was up 0.11% at $1,777.09 an ounce, on track for its first weekly rise in four. [GOL/]
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU