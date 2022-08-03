Global stocks mixed as Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan irks Beijing

-
ALSO READ
'We come in peace': Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan as Chinese jets enter Taipei
China urges US to cancel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
Nancy Pelosi begins Asia trip, no mention of Taiwan amid US-China tension
-
Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday as traders watched for potential economic impact from the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives.
London and Shanghai fell. Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong gained. Oil prices declined.
China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, banned imports of Taiwanese citrus fruits and frozen fish in retaliation for Pelosi's visit. But it has avoided disrupting the flow of processor chips and other industrial goods, a step that could jolt the global economy.
The real show of force by China is still to come, said Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.2% 7,392.56 while the DAX in Frankfurt gained less than 0.1% to 13,454.28. The CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher to 6,417.52.
On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.2% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% higher.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.7% on Tuesday after the Labour Department said American employers posted fewer job openings than expected in June following interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation. The benchmark is down nearly 1% this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.2%, largely because of a tumble for Caterpillar, a maker of earth moving equipment. It fell 5.8% after it reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 12,348.76.
In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,163.67 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5% to 27,741.90. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.4% to 19,767.09.
Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.2% to 14,777.02 after Beijing gave no sign it might disrupt industries such as Taiwanese producers of processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world's smartphones.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.9% to 2,461.54 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3% to 6,975.90.
India's Sensex lost less than 0.1% to 58,158.34. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.
Investors worry aggressive efforts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
The Labour Department said Tuesday that employers posted 10.7 million jobs in June, down from 11.3 million the previous month but still a relatively high figure. Job openings, which never exceeded 8 million in a month before last year, had topped 11 million every month from December through May before dipping in June.
Some weak data on the US economy has added to suggestions the peak in inflation has passed but also indicates the risk of a recession is increasing.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 97 cents to $93.45 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 53 cents the previous day to $94.42. Brent crude declined $1.07 cents to $99.47 per barrel in London.
The dollar declined to 133.05 yen from Tuesday's 133.17 yen. The euro gained to $1.0192 from $1.0174.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU